Crime

Police seek SUV after a hit and run in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 9, 2023 10:50 am
Police seek SUV after a hit and run in Guelph
Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say one vehicle has minor damage while an SUV was fleeing officers during a hit-and-run on Thursday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police said an officer wasn patrolling in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road.

While driving in front of the cruiser, a white BMW X3 suddenly accelerated and sideswiped another car as it continued travelling on Silvercreek, police allege.

No one was hurt and police said they did not pursue the SUV in the interest of public safety.

Trending Now

Authorities said three men in their 20s were seen in the vehicle, which had Quebec licence plates.

The SUV was last seen travelling south on the Hanlon Expressway.

