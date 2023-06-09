Menu

Canada

2-year-old girl died after search and rescue from the Bow River: Canmore RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 9:32 am
A photo of the front of a firetruck from Canmore fire.
A photo of the front of a firetruck from Canmore fire. Canmore Fire-Rescue Twitter
A two-year-old girl died Thursday after search and rescue crews pulled her from the Bow River and rushed her to a hospital in Canmore, Alta.

The toddler was reported missing from a Bow River campsite at 4:55 p.m. Thursday. Search and rescue boats searched the river from the water and a helicopter scanned the scene from the air.

The rescue teams found the toddler in the river by 5:30 p.m., but she was in serious condition. Crews started CPR, then took her to a hospital.

RCMP are investigating but told Global News that while tragic, they do not believe the case is suspicious.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine a cause of death but no autopsy date has been set.

