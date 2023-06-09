How did Canada’s job market do in May? StatCan to release report

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot of how the job market is doing in the country.

The agency will release its labour force survey for May Friday morning.

The labour market has remained resilient this year, despite higher interest rates.

The unemployment rate held steady at 5.0 per cent in April when the economy surprised economists and added 41,000 jobs for the month.

The job report this morning comes after the Bank of Canada’s decision this week to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.

In raising its key rate, the central bank said the labour market remains tight, reflecting continued strong demand for workers.