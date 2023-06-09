Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

How did Canada’s job market do in May? StatCan to release report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2023 6:23 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s job surge: How hot economy could affect employers, interest rates'
Canada’s job surge: How hot economy could affect employers, interest rates
WATCH: Canada's job surge: How hot economy could affect employers, interest rates – Feb 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot of how the job market is doing in the country.

The agency will release its labour force survey for May Friday morning.

The labour market has remained resilient this year, despite higher interest rates.

The unemployment rate held steady at 5.0 per cent in April when the economy surprised economists and added 41,000 jobs for the month.

The job report this morning comes after the Bank of Canada’s decision this week to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.

Trending Now

In raising its key rate, the central bank said the labour market remains tight, reflecting continued strong demand for workers.

More on Money
Statistics CanadaCanada NewsUnemploymentCanada economyjobs reportjobs CanadaCanada job numbersCanada jobs reportCanada labour force surveyemployment rate canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content