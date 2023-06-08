Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rock scaling continues on Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 6:58 pm
Workers doing rock scaling along the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail near Sicamous. View image in full screen
Workers doing rock scaling along the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail near Sicamous. CSRD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail near Sicamous, B.C., remains closed as rock scaling continues.

Work on the section between Sicamous and Armstrong began on May 24, with officials projecting a completion date near the end of June.

“This construction work is creating additional, significant hazards along the trail,” the Columbia Shuswap Regional District say on May 23 as to why it was closing the trail to public use.

Click to play video: 'Officials hope to finish Okanagan Rail Trail by summer 2023'
Officials hope to finish Okanagan Rail Trail by summer 2023

On Thursday, the regional district issued an update, reminding people that the trail is currently off-limits.

Story continues below advertisement

“The public needs to remember the trail is closed to everyone except authorized workers,” said the CSRD. “It is an active construction zone with hazardous work taking place.

“The area has been fenced off and signed for people to keep off the trails. Boaters in the area are also reminded to remain clear of the trail and to stay out of the construction zone.”

Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna taking bids for completion of Okanagan Rail Trail'
City of Kelowna taking bids for completion of Okanagan Rail Trail

The regional district added that nearby residents may be able to hear blasting coming from the construction zone.

Trending Now

The CSRD said the rock scaling team is nearing completion of work at the five-kilometre mark below the Mara Hills Golf Course. After that, work will commence around the 12-km mark.

Click to play video: 'Deb Hope trail memorial fundraiser launched by Coquitlam woman'
Deb Hope trail memorial fundraiser launched by Coquitlam woman
BC Interiorsouthern interiorArmstrongSicamousColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictRail TrailCSRDrock scalingShuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content