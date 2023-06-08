Rock scaling continues on Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Send this page to someone via email

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail near Sicamous, B.C., remains closed as rock scaling continues.

Work on the section between Sicamous and Armstrong began on May 24, with officials projecting a completion date near the end of June.

“This construction work is creating additional, significant hazards along the trail,” the Columbia Shuswap Regional District say on May 23 as to why it was closing the trail to public use.

On Thursday, the regional district issued an update, reminding people that the trail is currently off-limits.

“The public needs to remember the trail is closed to everyone except authorized workers,” said the CSRD. “It is an active construction zone with hazardous work taking place.

“The area has been fenced off and signed for people to keep off the trails. Boaters in the area are also reminded to remain clear of the trail and to stay out of the construction zone.”

The regional district added that nearby residents may be able to hear blasting coming from the construction zone.

The CSRD said the rock scaling team is nearing completion of work at the five-kilometre mark below the Mara Hills Golf Course. After that, work will commence around the 12-km mark.