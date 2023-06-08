Menu

Fire

Pigeon Creek wildfire west of Peachland, B.C. now held, cause determined

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 4:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Pigeon Creek wildfire burning west of Peachland'
Pigeon Creek wildfire burning west of Peachland
WATCH: Fire crews in the Okanagan are being kept busy by a wildfire west of Peachland. Flames began late Sunday but as Travis Lowe reports, the fire has now spread to 8 hectares in size.
After four days of an aggressive fight, the Pigeon Creek wildfire burning 6.5 kilometres west of Peachland, B.C., is being held.

The BC Wildfire Service updated the status of the fire Thursday, and that means it’s unlikely to grow past its predetermined boundaries, given current conditions.  It remains mapped at 33 hectares.

The provincial agency has also updated the suspected cause of the fire to be by a lightning strike.

“There are currently 60 ground personnel working on the wildfire today, being supported by helicopters and skimmer airtankers as necessary. Minimal fire behaviour and growth has been observed on the wildfire since June 5,” reads the BC Wildfire update.

Story continues below advertisement

A fleet of Air Tractor 802 Fire Boss aircraft working on the Pigeon Creek wildfire have put on an impressive show since Sunday, when the fire was reportedly first sparked.

According to the wildfire service, they are dropping an average of 580 gallons (2,200 litres) per drop, per aircraft.

The six skimmers dropped a total of 425,000 gallons (approx. 1.6 million litres) on the wildfire on June 6.

BC WildfireBC wildfirespeachlandPigeon CreekBC wildfires 2023air bombersFire Boss Aircraftswater skimmers
