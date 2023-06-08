Manitoba government to spend $4.7 million on new addictions treatment spots

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government announced funding to bring nearly 750 new addiction treatment spots to northern and rural Manitoba.

Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Janice Morley-Lecomte says the $4.7 million for the new spots is part of the government’s promise to create 1,000 publicly funded treatment spaces.

“Access to addictions treatment and services can be especially challenging in rural and northern communities,” she said in a Thursday press release.

According to the release, the funding will bring up to 125 spaces to Brandon, 125 spaces to Selkirk, 75 spaces in Flin Flon and 400 spaces in Thompson.

The funding will also see Willard Monson House in Ste. Rose du Lac expand their women’s treatment beds by 24.

The cash will also go toward 60 program spaces through the Recovery Education for Addictions and Complex Trauma program in Brandon and 26 short-term recovery housing spaces in Brandon and Thompson.

The announced spots are to include bed and mobile-based treatment services, medical spots in the Flin Flon hospital and day programming.

Raj Sewda, CEO of the Northern Health Region, said the funding will give those needing treatment care closer to home.

“This investment for new medical withdrawal management beds and opiate agonist treatment at the Flin Flon General Hospital will provide northern residents with this much-needed service,” he said.

The announcement also includes $800,000 for Brandon to establish a Flexible Assertive Community Treatment team, which would see community-based psychiatric treatment and rehab for those with mental health issues.

The FACT team would serve approximately 360 people in Prairie Mountain Health every year, the release said.