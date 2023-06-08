Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after gun incident in Kelowna neighbourhood

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 1:04 pm
Residents of a Kelowna neighbourhood are dealing with a heavy police presence Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Residents of a Kelowna neighbourhood are dealing with a heavy police presence Thursday morning. Global News
A woman was taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly firing a gun, RCMP says.

A heavy police presence was reported in the Arab and Appaloosa Road area, near Reid’s Corner around 5 a.m., shortly after a woman was seen allegedly firing a gun on a rural property with multiple farm buildings on it.

RCMP said when they arrived they instructed residents to shelter in place to establish their safety.

“The female who is known to police appeared to be distraught, moving in and out of a garage on the property before coming to a rest on the steps of one of the buildings,” RCMP said.

“That’s when officers and ERT entered the property using the tactical armoured vehicle to successfully make an arrest without injury to anyone involved.”

The woman faces several firearm-related charges and the property will be secured pending a full investigation.

“This was a dynamic and fluid situation which quickly came to a successful conclusion thanks to the officers involved,” Const.  Mike Della-Paolera, said.

 

