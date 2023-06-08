Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, June 8

Send this page to someone via email

Bedford Road Collegiate anniversary and reunion, City of Saskatoon funding gap and pit bulls in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Bedford Road Collegiate celebrating 100th anniversary

A fun-filled weekend is coming up as Bedford Road Collegiate celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Current and former students will gather starting June 30 to share memories.

Nahdia Shakeel and Beth Thompson share some of their memories of the school and what events are planned for the celebration.

4:02 Bedford Road Collegiate celebrating 100th anniversary

Saskatoon projecting a $52.4 million shortfall in 2024

It will be a challenging summer for Saskatoon city councillors as they try to figure out what to leave in the upcoming budget and what to leave out.

Story continues below advertisement

A report from administration is projecting a shortfall of $52.4 million in 2024 and the possibility of deferring or reducing programs.

Ward 7 Coun. Mairin Loewen joins Chris Carr for more on the budgeting process and what it’s going to look like in the weeks ahead.

4:30 Saskatoon projecting a $52.4 million shortfall in 2024

Breaking the stigma around pit bulls: Adopt a Pet

Dennis, a two-year-old pit bull, arrived in Saskatoon on June 7 from Ontario, where legislation requires these types of breeds to be removed from the province or destroyed.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA looks at some of the myths surrounding pit bulls and has more of Dennis’s story.

Omidian also has information on the upcoming Pride parade and how former adoptees can get involved.

Story continues below advertisement

4:17 Breaking the stigma around pit bulls: Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 8

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, June 8.