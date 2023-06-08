Menu

Crime

Police clear sexual assault claim, charge Kitchener woman with public mischief

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 11:23 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police said a 33-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged after officers failed to corroborate her sexual assault claims.

Back in March, police issued a release that said that a woman had been sexually assaulted near Ingleside and Dalegrove drives.

The incident was alleged to have occurred on March 11 at around 11 a.m.

“After an exhaustive investigation by police, investigators have determined that the incident did not take place,” police said in a release issued on Thursday.

Trending Now

Police say the woman has been charged with public mischief — intending to cause another person to be suspect.

 

