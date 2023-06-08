Upper Grand District School Board is tracking poor air quality for local schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Grand District School Board said schools can continue outdoor activities for now under local conditions.

Wellington and Dufferin Counties are among the areas under a special air quality statement from Environment Canada

The smoke from local forest fires in Ontario, as well as Quebec, has resulted in poor air quality that is expected to last through the week.

In a statement on Wednesday, the board said it is monitoring the situation closely and providing guidance from the national weather agency to all schools.

The UGDSB went on to say it’ll continue to monitor the weather and provide guidance from Environment Canada.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board cancelled both regional track meets on Wednesday, along with other outdoor activities.

The WCDSB said time is being limited outside but recess is not cancelled.