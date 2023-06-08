Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trans, non binary students under 16 to need parental consent for pronoun changes in N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2023 9:55 am
New Brunswick announced the result of its contentious review of Policy 713 today. View image in full screen
New Brunswick announced the result of its highly anticipated review of Policy 713 on Thursday. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick students under the age of 16 who identify as trans and non-binary won’t be able to officially change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.

Education Minister Bill Hogan made the announcement today as he unveiled his government’s highly anticipated reform to the province’s policy on sexual orientation in schools, known as Policy 713.

Policy 713, which was introduced in 2020, establishes minimum standards for schools to ensure a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBTQ students.

The new policy says the preferred first names and pronouns of students aged 16 and older will be used consistently in ways that the students request.

Story continues below advertisement

Hogan says the policy will also ensure that private, universal changing rooms and bathrooms will be available in all schools.

Trending Now

He says the changes, which come into effect July 1, were the product of consultations with hundreds of parents, families, students and advocacy groups.

The province’s decision to review Policy 713 has faced intense scrutiny, with former education minister Dominic Cardy accusing Premier Blaine Higgs of wanting to gut sex education.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.

More on Politics
New BrunswickBlaine HiggsLGBTQ2Inclusionbill hoganPolicy 713Policy 713 ReviewNB Policy 713NB politics 713New Brunswick politics 713
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content