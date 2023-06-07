Canada’s wildfires to get more U.S. aid after Biden speaks with Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed his administration to deploy “all available federal firefighting assets” that can quickly respond to the wildfires raging across Canada.

The White House said Biden made the order after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the evolving wildfire situation, where the American president pledged continued support to Canada.

“The President has directed his team to deploy all available Federal firefighting assets that can rapidly assist in suppressing fires impacting Canadian and American communities,” a readout of the call said.

The White House has been in regular touch with the federal government in Ottawa for several days now, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. The U.S. has already deployed more than 600 firefighters and personnel, as well as water bombers, according to the administration.

Earlier Wednesday night, the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau had spoken with Biden about the wildfires and the effect on air quality in both countries and thanked the U.S. for its support.

“Both leaders acknowledged the need to work together to address the devastating impacts of climate change,” read an official summary of the conversation.

On Twitter, Biden said wildfire events are intensifying “because of the climate crisis,” and asserted that the government was in touch with state and local leaders.

“It’s critical that Americans experiencing dangerous air pollution, especially those with health conditions, listen to local authorities to protect themselves and their families.”

