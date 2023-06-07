SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Canada’s wildfires to get more U.S. aid after Biden speaks with Trudeau

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 11:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Air quality alerts issued for tens of millions in northeastern U.S.'
Air quality alerts issued for tens of millions in northeastern U.S.
WATCH: Air quality alerts issued for tens of millions in northeastern U.S.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed his administration to deploy “all available federal firefighting assets” that can quickly respond to the wildfires raging across Canada.

The White House said Biden made the order after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the evolving wildfire situation, where the American president pledged continued support to Canada.

“The President has directed his team to deploy all available Federal firefighting assets that can rapidly assist in suppressing fires impacting Canadian and American communities,” a readout of the call said.

The White House has been in regular touch with the federal government in Ottawa for several days now, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. The U.S. has already deployed more than 600 firefighters and personnel, as well as water bombers, according to the administration.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre accuses Trudeau of ‘exploiting’ wildfires to distract from ‘high-interest rate policies’'
Poilievre accuses Trudeau of ‘exploiting’ wildfires to distract from ‘high-interest rate policies’

Earlier Wednesday night, the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau had spoken with Biden about the wildfires and the effect on air quality in both countries and thanked the U.S. for its support.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Both leaders acknowledged the need to work together to address the devastating impacts of climate change,” read an official summary of the conversation.

On Twitter, Biden said wildfire events are intensifying “because of the climate crisis,” and asserted that the government was in touch with state and local leaders.

“It’s critical that Americans experiencing dangerous air pollution, especially those with health conditions, listen to local authorities to protect themselves and their families.”

More to come…

More on Science and Tech
Justin TrudeauJoe BidenWildfiresCanada wildfiresWildfires CanadaCanada wildfire responsecanada wildfires usus wildfires response
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content