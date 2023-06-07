Menu

Traffic

Temporary road closures announced for road construction and St. Vital Bridge project

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 5:58 pm
Winnipeg has announced some temporary road closures for general road construction and the St. Vital Bridge project.

The city urges motorists to find alternate routes and to expect delays.

Firstly, Warde Avenue, between Dakota Street and St. Mary’s Road, will be closed on Thursday, June 8 at 9 a.m. until Friday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. for road construction.

Secondly, There are a number of temporary closures related to the St. Vital Bridge project occurring on Saturday, June 10 between 5 a.m. and noon.

Access to the bridge from northbound Osborne Street and southbound Dunkirk Drive will be restricted during the closure. Further, access to Churchill Drive from southbound Osborne Street will be restricted.

Lastly, Westbound Pandora Avenue East between Wayoata Street and Ravenhurst Street will close Monday, June 12 at 9 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. for road construction. This closure includes the north sidewalk.

The city says transit will be rerouted during the closures and people are advised to follow @TransitAlerts on Twitter for details and updates. People can also visit the city’s website for regular updates on lane closures and to view lane closures on an interactive map.

ManitobawinnipegTrafficConstructionroad closuresst. vital bridgecity construction
