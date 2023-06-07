Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Cataracts can happen to anyone, here’s how to protect your eyes

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 1:40 pm
A doctor conducts a cataract surgery on a patient at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. View image in full screen
A doctor conducts a cataract surgery on a patient at a hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. AP PhoAP Photo/Achmad Ibrahimto/Achmad Ibrahim
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some may see sunglasses as a chic accessory to round out an outfit or something to casually sport on a summer drive. But their purpose is more about eye health than most think, including their role in preventing cataracts.

A recent survey by the Canadian Ophthalmological Society shows 38 per cent of Canadians don’t know much about cataracts, an eye condition which currently affects over 2.5 million Canadians, or how to prevent them.

Cataracts are a clouding of the lens in the eye. The most common cause is overexposure of UV rays, which change proteins in the film.

“Much like the risk of skin cancer, it’s often a thing that develops as a result of exposure over many, many years,” Dr. Phil Hooper, president of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

Some cataracts can form slowly. Others related to medical conditions like diabetes or the use of prednisone can form in just a few short years. The change can be slow or sudden, Hooper said.

Story continues below advertisement

“People often notice it most, or initially rather, when they’re driving at night and they start to see halos around lights. They may have difficulty in focusing in dim light,” he said. “It’s usually a low-light situation that people first become aware of.”

Cataracts often appear as a yellow or milky film over the eye that reduces the its ability to focus. They can also lead to vision loss.

“People aren’t even aware of it developing until it really starts to affect vision,” Hooper said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s eye surgery backlog dangerous for patients, eye doctor warns'
Manitoba’s eye surgery backlog dangerous for patients, eye doctor warns

While cataract surgery can be a “real success story” in treating the condition, prevention is the best medicine.

Trending Now

Much like sunscreen on a cloudy day, Hooper said sunglasses should be worn even when the sun isn’t shining to prevent the risk of cataracts.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we block the blue and ultraviolet rays from the sun, we can slow… (the) process down,” he said.

The society’s survey showed only one third of respondents said their children wear sunglasses during the summer months.

Hooper said sunglasses should be worn from a young age and worn often.

“You need the protection all the time.”

Click to play video: 'Employment opportunities for Canadians with vision loss'
Employment opportunities for Canadians with vision loss
Eye HealthVision LossSUnglassesCataractsCanadian Ophthalmological SocietyUV ExposureDr. Phil Hoopereye condition
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content