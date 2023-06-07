Suspicious cabin fire in Vernon’s downtown

Send this page to someone via email

A structure fire in downtown Vernon on Wednesday morning was snuffed out before spreading to nearby trees.

The fire started on the exterior of a cabin structure on 31st Avenue in a park space adjacent to Lower BX Creek, and across the street from the Schubert Centre.

“The fire caused minor damage to the exterior and roof of the building, but crews stopped it from spreading to the interior,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

“No injuries were reported during the incident. The fire has been deemed suspicious and the file has been handed over to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for investigation.”