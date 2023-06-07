Menu

Fire

Suspicious cabin fire in Vernon’s downtown

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 2:02 pm
A Wednesday afternoon fire in Vernon is being treated as suspicious. View image in full screen
A Wednesday afternoon fire in Vernon is being treated as suspicious. Courtesy: City of Vernon
A structure fire in downtown Vernon on Wednesday morning was snuffed out before spreading to nearby trees.

The fire started on the exterior of a cabin structure on 31st Avenue in a park space adjacent to Lower BX Creek, and across the street from the Schubert Centre.

Vernon fire department documents confirm fatal fire response details

“The fire caused minor damage to the exterior and roof of the building, but crews stopped it from spreading to the interior,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

“No injuries were reported during the incident. The fire has been deemed suspicious and the file has been handed over to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for investigation.”

 

