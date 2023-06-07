Pedestrians in stable condition after being hit by SUV in downtown Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two Guelph pedestrians are in stable condition after being struck by an SUV near the downtown on Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., emergency services responded to Gordon Street, south of Waterloo Avenue.

Authorities said the pedestrians were crossing Gordon when they were hit by a Jeep Cherokee travelling northbound.

A 47-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were taken to a hospital in Hamilton.

Officers closed the road for several hours as they investigated the collision. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no word on any charges at this time.