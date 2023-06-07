Menu

Crime

Pedestrians in stable condition after being hit by SUV in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 7, 2023 11:21 am
Pedestrians in stable condition after being hit by SUV in downtown Guelph - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
Police say two Guelph pedestrians are in stable condition after being struck by an SUV near the downtown on Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., emergency services responded to Gordon Street, south of Waterloo Avenue.

Authorities said the pedestrians were crossing Gordon when they were hit by a Jeep Cherokee travelling northbound.

A 47-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were taken to a hospital in Hamilton.

Trending Now

Officers closed the road for several hours as they investigated the collision. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no word on any charges at this time.

