Crime

Missing pride flags across Hamilton include some from Catholic schools

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 6:59 pm
Photo of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) Pride flag in front of its headquarters marking Pride month for June 2023. View image in full screen
Photo of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) Pride flag in front of its headquarters marking Pride month for June 2023. Global News
Police are investigating reports of alleged stolen Pride flags across Hamilton this week, four of which were taken from Catholic schools in the city.

Investigators say the disappearances happened at a pair of residences and four schools on the Mountain.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) confirmed to Global News some of their learning facilities were involved: Regina Mundi, St. Thérèse of Lisieux, St. Thomas More and Bishop Tonnos CSS.

“We are saddened by these despicable acts and hope that those responsible are apprehended,” the HWCDSB chair said in a statement.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

The incidents come a week after the city’s public school board raised its new, more inclusive version of the Pride flag in front of its headquarters.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton joined in on the celebration of Pride month by flying a pair of flags atop city hall on Thursday.

Both the progressive Pride flag and the transgender flag are appearing throughout the month of June.

Related News
