Winnipeg firefighters busy battling structure fires Tuesday

A vacant side-by-side on Pritchard Avenue was the subject of an emergency demolition order after a fire ripped through the building Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the scene just after 6:15 p.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames, and it was unsafe to enter. By the time the fire was under control 30 minutes later, the house was a total loss.

Neighbouring homes on either side were temporarily evacuated in case the building collapsed before demolition could take place.

No one was injured in the blaze, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

View image in full screen Winnipeg firefighters tackle a blaze at a vacant Pritchard Avenue house Tuesday. Randall Paull / Global News

Earlier that afternoon, just after 1:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire on Manitoba Avenue.

Firefighters were able to tackle the fire from the inside, and that blaze was extinguished before 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.