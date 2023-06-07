23-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 404

The driver of a Mustang is dead after a crash on Highway 404 overnight, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews were called at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday to the scene on Highway 404 southbound, south of Steeles Avenue.
Police said a Mustang crashed into the barrier between the north and south lanes of the highway.
The 23-year-old male driver was pronounced dead on scene.
Highway 404 southbound was shut down in the area and was expected to be reopened around 8 a.m.
Police said the cause of the crash is not yet known and officers are investigating.
