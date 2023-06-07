23-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 404

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a Mustang is dead after a crash on Highway 404 overnight, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews were called at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday to the scene on Highway 404 southbound, south of Steeles Avenue.

Police said a Mustang crashed into the barrier between the north and south lanes of the highway.

The 23-year-old male driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Highway 404 southbound was shut down in the area and was expected to be reopened around 8 a.m.

Police said the cause of the crash is not yet known and officers are investigating.

#TSU and #TorontoOPP members are still on scene. The estimated time of reopening is 8:00 AM. Please be patient and avoid the area until then. After 7 AM call Sgt Schmidt for updates. Thank you.^mh — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 7, 2023