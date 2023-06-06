New Calgary presentation ‘extremely important’ effort to highlight historical racism

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Heritage Park is now exploring some serious social issues of life in the city more than a century ago.

The historical village is bringing visitors a new take on history at the Chinese laundry building.

The roving actors who portray characters from 1910 have just begun performing a scene that involves a new immigrant trying to get a job at the laundry.

“My character is Kwong, a recent immigrant from China,” actor Richelle Ho said.

Ho’s castmate Trevor Matheson, who also produces the various streets scenes around Heritage Park, says the new segment explores the discrimination that Asian immigrants often faced around 1910.

“(Kwong) has disguised herself as a boy, to fit into society,” Matheson said. “but unfortunately at this time the Chinese were not welcome.’

After hearing Kwong talking in Cantonese, a character calls out, “Don’t we speak English in this country?’

Ho feels it’s an important part of the scene.

“Because it’s a story that’s not often talked about, but it’s part of our Canadian history,” Ho said. “It’s important for Chinese-Canadians to see themselves being represented in a truthful way.”

The scene at the laundry represents quite a change from the historical performances seen at Heritage Park in past years.

“Oftentimes our stories are very Eurocentric, so we’re really trying to challenge ourselves to tell the story of everybody and really show the true colours of history,” Matheson said.

The Calgary playwright who created the scene says she hopes it helps to break down barriers.

“The Chinese were discriminated against, so they are learning what happened in Canada,” playwright Dale Lee Kwong said. “All this anti-Asian hate that’s current today, it’s actually just a repetition of it happening throughout the years, and so it’s extremely important that people are aware of this history.”

The scene at the Chinese laundry runs Monday, Friday and Saturday afternoons at Heritage Park in southwest Calgary.