Dog attack in Burlington, Ont. leaves 2 with serious injuries

Three people in Burlington, Ont., have been injured in a dog attack, local police say.

A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police told Global News officers were called to a home on Caplan Court around 3:30 p.m. They arrived to find a “highly aggressive” dog in the backyard.

Police said the dog had attacked the male and female homeowners. A neighbour went to help and was also attacked, suffering minor injuries.

Police said the homeowners’ injuries were both serious, but not-life-threatening. The dog was shot by officers responding to the call.

The dog resembled a pit bull, police said. It was unclear if the homeowners also owned the dog, but it had reportedly been with them for some time.

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

