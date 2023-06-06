Man in custody after hours-long police standoff in north Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Several blocks on a stretch of 13th Street N in the area of 19th Avenue were closed for several hours on Tuesday as police tried to coax a man with outstanding warrants out of a home.

According to Lethbridge Police, it all started just after 8 a.m.

“We had information that that individual was inside the residence and as a result of the individual not coming out, we had to follow through with our process of ensuring public safety, as well as executing those warrants,” Acting Sgt. Dave Easter said.

A tactical unit, K9 and a number of uniformed officers were on scene and the street was blocked off.

Police tried to contact the man several times using a megaphone, telling him he was under arrest and to come out of the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after noon a robot was deployed, with officers telling the man to use the phone it was carrying.

Gas was ultimately deployed, and shortly after the man left the home and was taken into custody, ending the standoff around 1:30 p.m.

Police say charges are pending and more information will be released when possible.