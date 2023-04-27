Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man charged in connection with 2 armed robberies at same Lethbridge bank: LPS

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 10:51 am
A Lethbridge Police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
A Lethbridge Police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
An investigation into two separate armed robberies at the same Lethbridge, Alta., bank in the past six weeks has led police to lay charges against a 51-year-old man.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Lethbridge Police Service said Jamie Gerard Bagu has been charged with two counts each of robbery with a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, pointing a firearm, use of a firearm while committing an offence, being disguised with intent and one count each of assault with a weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Bagu was arrested on Tuesday.

“Police subsequently executed a search warrant at a home along Waterton Road S. and two vehicles,” the LPS said.

“During the search, police seized two firearms, including a handgun consistent with the weapon used in the robberies, Canadian currency with serial numbers that matched money stolen during the first robbery and clothing consistent with surveillance images of the subject.”

The arrest relates to a pair of robberies at a CIBC branch located in the 500 block of 13 Street N.

Trending Now

“In both cases, a lone male entered the bank, pointed a firearm at employees and demanded money,” police said. “He fled with undisclosed amounts of cash. No one was injured during either robbery.

“A subject vehicle with distinctive features was identified following the second robbery after it was recorded on CCTV leaving the area at a high rate of speed.”

The robberies occurred on March 17 and April 11.

Bagu has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

CrimeRobberyArmed RobberylpsLethbridge Police ServiceLethbridge PoliceBank Robberybank robberiesLetbridge crimeLethbridge bank robberiesLethbridge bank robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

