Continually delayed Valley Line LRT has residents contemplating moving

Edmonton residents are growing frustrated with the seemingly never-ending delays with opening the LRT Valley Line, to the point of considering packing up their houses and moving.

Simone Dahlke lives right near the southeast station and has lived in this spot for 12 years. Her growing frustrations over the ever-delayed Valley Line have her contemplating leaving.

“By this time next year, I’m not going to be here. By this winter, I’m not going to be here,” she said, quickly changing her mind. “It’s crazy – the delays, the noise, lights not working.

“General consensus (in the neighbourhood) is nobody’s happy.”

A night owl, Dahlke said she hears the train at 1:30 in the morning and doesn’t understand why it’s being tested at that hour. She also pointed out the number of accidents that have occurred and questioned why there aren’t crossing arms to signal to drivers and pedestrians.

On Tuesday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the city doesn’t have an opening date for the Valley Line but continues to test.

He said that once the testing is complete, there is an application process for a safety certificate through the city, then the line can open.

“Our focus is to ensure that when (the LRT) line opens, it is built to the standards we expect it to be built and that everything is done according to the specifications in the contract,” he said.

He said there’s a certain testing requirement in order for the train to run a full schedule and has not heard of any recent problems found.

While the testing and ongoing construction is proving disruptive to local residents, some see the amount of activity as a sign of progress.

David Cooper, principal of Leading Mobility Consulting, said there were some complexities with construction, including the river crossing. It is also the first low-floor urban LRT that Edmonton has seen, he added.

“It’s not unheard of for complexities to come up during construction and the overall timeline of the project. What I think is very encouraging right now is when I go downtown Edmonton or I go down the Valley Line I see trains every day that are testing and it looks like we’re getting much closer to an opening date just from the amount of activity we’re seeing on the system,” he said.

The Valley Line, which is the city’s biggest capital project in history, was set to be complete by 2020. It has been pushed back every year since.

While there is still no set date for the line that runs from Mill Woods to downtown, Cooper says he trusts that there’s a process in place and hopefully opening day comes soon.

Global News reached out to TransEd, however did not receive a response by time of publication.

— with files from Slav Kornik, Global News