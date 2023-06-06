Missing dirt biker found alive after intensive search by Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A missing dirt biker has been found alive after an intensive search by Manitoba RCMP.

On Monday at 8:30 a.m., RCMP say they received a report of a missing 61-year-old man in the RM of North Cypress-Langford.

Police say the man went for a ride on the dirt bike trails surrounding his rural home on the evening of Sunday, June 4 and he had not returned home.

RCMP searched the area on quads and a side-by-side. Police say officers searched more than 30 square kilometres of trails and terrain when they saw a tire path and followed it.

The missing dirt bike was found off the trail and police say it appeared to have been in a collision.

The driver of the dirt bike was found shortly after at 2:30 p.m. with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. He was carried from the trail and transported for medical attention.

“We are so relieved that this ended well,” said Cpl. Grant Campbell of the Carberry RCMP.

“He was out in the bush overnight with no food or water suffering from pretty serious injuries. We knew the urgency of the situation as soon as it was called in and worked hard to find him.

“I am so glad that we were able to get to him in time, that he can go home and recuperate, and hopefully head out on the trails again soon.”