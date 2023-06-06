Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario antiques shop and restaurant damaged but not destroyed in fire

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire at historic antique shop and restaurant outside of London, Ont.'
Fire at historic antique shop and restaurant outside of London, Ont.
WATCH: Smoke was seen billowing from BrickYard Antiques, an historic antique shop and restaurant in Mount Brydges, Ont., on June 6.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The BrickYard Antiques and Restaurant in Mount Brydges, Ont., near London, suffered $250,000 in fire damage on Tuesday but it’s far from a total loss.

The Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department reported that “the exceptional response of the suppression crew managed to contain the fire in one building.”

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials said, at the landmark commercial building on Longwoods Road in Mount Brydges, southwest of London.

Smoke seen billowing from a building on June 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters say crews were on scene on Longwoods Road for over five hours on Tuesday. Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department

Video from a bystander submitted to Global News shows heavy smoke coming from the building and growing flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters say crews were at the Longwoods Road location for over five hours fighting the blaze.

Trending Now

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“BrickYard Antiques is one of the area’s last standing brickyards,” according to its website.

Click to play video: 'Federal government preparing for 2023 summer fire season'
Federal government preparing for 2023 summer fire season
Strathroy Caradoc Fire Departmentantiques fire ontariobrickyard antiquesbrickyard antiques and restaurant firebrickyard antiques firebrickyard mount brydges firemount brydges antiques fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content