Ontario antiques shop and restaurant damaged but not destroyed in fire

The BrickYard Antiques and Restaurant in Mount Brydges, Ont., near London, suffered $250,000 in fire damage on Tuesday but it’s far from a total loss.

The Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department reported that “the exceptional response of the suppression crew managed to contain the fire in one building.”

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire officials said, at the landmark commercial building on Longwoods Road in Mount Brydges, southwest of London.

Firefighters say crews were on scene on Longwoods Road for over five hours on Tuesday.

Video from a bystander submitted to Global News shows heavy smoke coming from the building and growing flames.

Firefighters say crews were at the Longwoods Road location for over five hours fighting the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“BrickYard Antiques is one of the area’s last standing brickyards,” according to its website.