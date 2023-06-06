Three years on, Manitoba woman’s disappearance considered homicide, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say new information has come forward in the search for a woman who went missing more than three years ago.

Police have been investigating an area around an abandoned San Clara, Man., residence in connection with the disappearance of Melinda Lynxleg.

Lynxleg, of Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve, which is also known as Valley River First Nation, first went missing on March 31, 2020. Police now say they don’t expect to find her alive and are treating her disappearance as a homicide.

She was 40 years old at the time she went missing.

Beginning Monday, there has been a large police presence in the area, including a search and rescue team, a forensic anthropologist, major crimes investigators, and local officers.

While they can’t reveal the details of the ongoing investigation, police said there’s no threat to public safety in the area, and that they’ve remained in contact with Lynxleg’s family throughout the search.