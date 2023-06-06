Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three years on, Manitoba woman’s disappearance considered homicide, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 2:18 pm
Police search an abandoned house near San Clara, Man. View image in full screen
Police search an abandoned house near San Clara, Man. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say new information has come forward in the search for a woman who went missing more than three years ago.

Police have been investigating an area around an abandoned San Clara, Man., residence in connection with the disappearance of Melinda Lynxleg.

Lynxleg, of Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve, which is also known as Valley River First Nation, first went missing on March 31, 2020. Police now say they don’t expect to find her alive and are treating her disappearance as a homicide.

She was 40 years old at the time she went missing.

Melinda Lynxleg View image in full screen
Melinda Lynxleg. Manitoba RCMP

Beginning Monday, there has been a large police presence in the area, including a search and rescue team, a forensic anthropologist, major crimes investigators, and local officers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

While they can’t reveal the details of the ongoing investigation, police said there’s no threat to public safety in the area, and that they’ve remained in contact with Lynxleg’s family throughout the search.

Click to play video: 'NDP MP urges feds to create ‘Red Dress Alert’ for missing Indigenous women'
NDP MP urges feds to create ‘Red Dress Alert’ for missing Indigenous women
RCMPHomicidemissing personManitoba RCMPMissing Womancrime in ManitobaManitoba homicideMelinda Lynxleg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content