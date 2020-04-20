Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Manitoba RCMP looking for missing Valley River First Nation woman

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 5:33 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 5:34 pm
Melinda Lynxleg, 40.
Melinda Lynxleg, 40. RCMP Handout

Police are asking for help finding a missing woman from the Valley River First Nation.

Melinda Lynxleg, 40, was last seen March 31.

Lynxleg is 5’5” tall, 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Valley River First Nation is roughly 307 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personManitoba missing womanRoblin RCMPValley River First NationMelinda Lynxleg
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.