Manitoba RCMP looking for missing Valley River First Nation woman

Police are asking for help finding a missing woman from the Valley River First Nation.

Melinda Lynxleg, 40, was last seen March 31.

Lynxleg is 5’5” tall, 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Valley River First Nation is roughly 307 km northwest of Winnipeg.

