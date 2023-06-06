Menu

Crime

Former Kelowna mayor charged with sexual assault yet to enter plea

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 2:28 pm
Former Kelowna mayor charged with sexual assault
Former Kelowna, B.C. mayor Colin Basran is facing a charge of sexual assault. A special prosecutor was appointed to the case back in October after allegations of an incident in May of this year – Dec 7, 2022
The arraignment hearing for a past Okanagan mayor charged with sexual assault has been pushed back until the end of June.

Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is charged with sexual assault and was expected for an arraignment hearing Tuesday. It has now been scheduled for June 23.

Kelowna reacts to new COVID-19 protocols issued by province

In December, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced the single charge against Basran for an incident that allegedly occurred in Kelowna in May 2022 when he was mayor of the Okanagan city.

Due to a publication ban that accompanies sexual assault cases, little can be said about the allegations due to the possibility that they may identify Basran’s accuser.

That said, in an undertaking filed in court after his arrest, Basran isn’t allowed to speak to them and three other individuals.

In that statement, the incident was investigated by Kelowna RCMP and the findings were independently reviewed by the Nelson Police Department before a report to Crown counsel was sent to a special prosecutor, who approved the charge.

