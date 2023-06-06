Aerial assault of fire burning west of Peachland continues

Send this page to someone via email

Peachland residents should expect to hear the thrum of water skimmer planes throughout Tuesday, as the aerial assault of the Pigeon Creek fire burning 6.5 kilometres west of the town continues.

The fire, first spotted on Sunday night, is currently mapped at 33 hectares, a figure first offered by the BC Wildfire Service on Monday night.

BC Wildfire information officer Aydan Coray said the blaze is still classified out of control, though there was noticeably less smoke rising from the hill above Peachland early Tuesday.

That, she said, could be due to a number of environmental factors.

Regardless, there were six skimmers, a plane with retardant and a helicopter deployed to the site on Tuesday.

“We did upgrade the personnel overnight,” she said, adding there were two on-site on Monday night, watching the fire.

For Tuesday, there will be a 48-member ground crew laying a fire guard.

Hot, dry weather for the foreseeable future is causing some concern.

BC Wildfire’s lead fire-weather forecaster, Matt MacDonald, said they are looking at how much rain is needed to alleviate persistent drought conditions and to lower wildfire risks.

They found it would require two to three millimetres of rain per day, for 10 to 20 days in a row, he said.

“I can almost guarantee that is not going to happen,” he said.