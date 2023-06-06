Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Aerial assault of fire burning west of Peachland continues

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Pigeon Creek wildfire burning west of Peachland'
Pigeon Creek wildfire burning west of Peachland
Fire crews in the Okanagan are being kept busy by a wildfire west of Peachland. Flames began late Sunday but as Travis Lowe reports, the fire has now spread to 8 hectares in size.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peachland residents should expect to hear the thrum of water skimmer planes throughout Tuesday, as the aerial assault of the Pigeon Creek fire burning 6.5 kilometres west of the town continues.

The fire, first spotted on Sunday night, is currently mapped at 33 hectares, a figure first offered by the BC Wildfire Service on Monday night.

BC Wildfire information officer Aydan Coray said the blaze is still classified out of control, though there was noticeably less smoke rising from the hill above Peachland early Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Canada projected to have worst year of wildfire destruction'
Canada projected to have worst year of wildfire destruction

That, she said, could be due to a number of environmental factors.

Story continues below advertisement

Regardless, there were six skimmers, a plane with retardant and a helicopter deployed to the site on Tuesday.

“We did upgrade the personnel overnight,” she said, adding there were two on-site on Monday night, watching the fire.

For Tuesday, there will be a 48-member ground crew laying a fire guard.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire sparked near Lions Bay, B.C.'
Wildfire sparked near Lions Bay, B.C.

Hot, dry weather for the foreseeable future is causing some concern.

Trending Now

BC Wildfire’s lead fire-weather forecaster, Matt MacDonald, said they are looking at how much rain is needed to alleviate persistent drought conditions and to lower wildfire risks.

They found it would require two to three millimetres of rain per day, for 10 to 20 days in a row, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can almost guarantee that is not going to happen,” he said.

Click to play video: 'National approach needed in Canada’s wildfire fight: experts'
National approach needed in Canada’s wildfire fight: experts
Okanagancentral okanaganBC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorpeachlandokanagan wildfirepeachland firetrepanier roadPigeon Creek wildfirePigeon Creek
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content