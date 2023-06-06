Menu

Education

Strike halts classes at Capilano University, while others get a new deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2023 12:42 pm
A job action has halted all classes at Capilano University in North Vancouver. View image in full screen
A job action has halted all classes at Capilano University in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Job action has halted all classes at Capilano University in North Vancouver.

A statement on the university’s website says classes are suspended at its main campus and its Sechelt campus on the Sunshine Coast.

MoveUP, which represents the Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union, Local 378, says on its website that talks between the university and union collapsed over continued demands for concessions.

The job action comes as the Ministry of Finance announces agreements affecting about 2,100 public sector CUPE support staff at five post-secondary institutions in B.C.

The three-year mandates cover Canadian Union of Public Employees support staff at Vancouver Island University, Camosun and North Island colleges, as well as the College of the Rockies and College of New Caledonia.

Workers will receive total wage increases of just under 11 per cent over the life of the deal, which is retroactive to April 2022, and contains cost-of-living adjustments and benefits such as Indigenous cultural leave and improved mental health supports.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

