Kelly Steiss to represent Liberals in upcoming Kitchener Centre byelection

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberal Party has become the second to select a candidate for the pending Kitchener Centre byelection as it has announced that Kelly Steiss will represent it when the ballots are cast.

“As your MPP, I will fight to tackle the healthcare and affordability crises head-on, and champion innovative solutions that will build a better future for Ontarians and those that call Kitchener home,” Steiss stated.

In a release, the party notes that Steiss has a history of public service, having served on boards for Focus for Ethnic Women and Independent Living Waterloo Region. She is also currently the president of the local rotary club.

“Kelly has spent a lifetime of service to the residents of Kitchener Centre, and has the experience and drive needed to be a phenomenal MPP,” MPP John Fraser, interim Liberal leader, stated.

It will be Steiss’s second go-round as she was also the Liberal candidate for the 2022 election, when she finished third behind NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo and PC candidate Jim Schmidt.

Story continues below advertisement

In January, Lindo announced that she would be leaving politics for a job with the University of Waterloo in July.

Last month, the Green Party announced that Ward 10 Coun. Aislinn Clancy would be running for the office.

The NDP is expected to select its candidate for the upcoming election on Tuesday night, with Ward 9 Coun. Debbie Chapman having announced her interest.