Peterborough council appoints Jasbir Raina as city’s new CAO

The City of Peterborough’s new chief administrative officer Jasbir Raina brings more than three decades of professional experience in the public sector.

Following an extensive process by Phelps Group, an independent executive search and leadership advisory firm, Peterborough city council on Monday unanimously approved the appointment of Raina as CAO effective Tuesday.

As CAO he holds the top administrative position reporting directly to city council. The city says his role is to oversee “the implementation of policies set by council through the delivery of services by the City of Peterborough’s municipal workforce.”

He replaces Sandra Clancy who retired as CAO in April following a 38-year career with the city.

“Mr. Raina’s commitment and dedication to the citizens of Peterborough has clearly been demonstrated in his previous role as Commissioner of Infrastructure and Planning Services,” Mayor Jeff Leal said. “We look forward to his leadership and guidance in his new role as chief administrative officer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Raina began work with the city in June 2022 as commissioner of infrastructure and planning services as part of the city’s senior leadership team. Previously, over the past 15 years, he held senior roles with the City of Brampton and the City of Mississauga.

He says it’s a “great honour” to lead the team of professional and dedicated staff who are focusing on serving city residents.

“I am beyond excited to take on this value-creating role at the city,” he said. “I would like to thank the Mayor and members of Council for entrusting me to be city’s next CAO. I look forward to working collaboratively with the mayor, council, our community, and all stakeholders to advance priorities of council to build a future ready Peterborough.”

Raina has a Master of Engineering from the Naval Institute of Technology, Master of Business Administration from Athabasca University and holds a project management designation through the Project Management Institute and a law certificate from Harvard University.

Phelps Group conducted a national search for the recruitment process for the city’s CAO position on behalf of city council. A sub-committee of council, appointed by council, conducted interviews of short-listed candidates before making its recommendation to council.

2:10 Peterborough city council faces higher costs for 2024 budget