City of Peterborough CAO Sandra Clancy to retire in April 2023

Sandra Clancy, the City of Peterborough’s chief administrative officer, plans to retire in April 2023, wrapping up a 38-year career with the city.

On Monday, Clancy informed city council that she will be retiring, effective April 28, 2023. She was named CAO in May 2018.

Her career since joining the city in 1985 has also included roles as chief accountant, finance manager, treasurer, and corporate services director.

“I am extremely thankful to have had the opportunity to work for the community where I was born and raised,” Clancy stated in a release issued Wednesday.

“It has been a privilege to work with many colleagues, community members, and councils for almost 40 years. Thank you to Mayor Jeff Leal and city council for your support and leadership. And thank you especially to all my coworkers throughout all the service areas at the City of Peterborough who have demonstrated such resilience and dedication to their jobs. I know our community will continue to be well-served going forward.”

The CAO is an employee of city council. All other municipal employees report through the city’s organizational structure to their supervisors, and ultimately to the CAO, the city notes.

“I have had a long, very rewarding career working for the City of Peterborough,” she said. “I’m looking forward to retiring and this next stage in my life where I will have more time to spend with family and other personal activities.”

On behalf of city council, Leal thanked Clancy for her leadership and service throughout her career. Leal worked with Clancy when he served as a councillor for Otonabee Ward from 1985 to 2003 and served as deputy mayor from 1993 to 2003. He was elected mayor in October.

“Sandra played key roles at the municipality through significant periods, including the 2004 flood recovery and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic,” Leal said. “We thank Sandra for her commitment to Peterborough and its residents. We wish her well in her retirement, but we know this isn’t goodbye on a personal level as we are looking forward to hearing about her retirement and grandchildren.

“City council will lead the recruitment process to fill this critical leadership role as we move forward to ensure effective service delivery on behalf of City of Peterborough residents,” he added.

Council will begin planning next steps for the recruitment for the CAO position, the city said Wednesday.