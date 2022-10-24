Jeff Leal returns to politics as new mayor of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

After a four-year hiatus, Jeff Leal is returning to politics after being elected the new mayor of the City of Peterborough, Ont., on Monday night.

Leal will extend his 33-year political career after defeating candidates Brian Lumsden, Victor Kreuz, and city councillors Henry Clarke and Stephen Wright in the municipal election.

Leal fills the mayoral seat vacated by Diane Therrien who decided not to seek re-election after being elected to the position in 2018.

Final results have yet to be tallied but Leal was declared a winner around 9:40 p.m. Through 14 of 54 polls reporting, Leal had received 50.4 per cent of the votes cast.

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and with you, we’ll build the Peterborough of tomorrow, together,” he said during his acceptance speech at the Maple Moose Pub on George St.

The polls were extended an extra 30 minutes due to technical issues prior to the scheduled 8 p.m. closing.

Leal first represented Otonabee Ward on city council in 1985 and spent 18 years as a councillor. During that time he also served as deputy mayor from 1993 to 2003 before jumping to provincial politics.

He lost his first provincial election in 1999 but became Peterborough-Kawartha’s MPP in 2003. He was re-elected in 2007, 2011 and 2014 before losing to Conservative candidate Dave Smith in 2018.

Results for councillors are still being tabulated.

More to come…