Air quality statements in effect for large part of Ontario as forest fires rage in Quebec

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 7:45 am
Active forest fires rise in Ontario
Special air quality statements are in effect for a large part of Ontario on Tuesday as forest fires rage in Quebec.

Environment Canada has placed much of southern Ontario under a special air quality statement, excluding some southwestern areas from London to Windsor.

The weather agency said high levels of air pollution are possible due to smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec, which may result in deteriorated air quality for most of the week.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” Environment Canada said.

In eastern and parts of northern Ontario, Environment Canada said high levels of air pollution are confirmed to have developed.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” the weather agency said.

“Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.”

The weather agency advised the public to stop outdoor activities and contact their health-care provider if symptoms develop, stay inside if feeling unwell, use a HEPA air purifier inside homes, and use a well-fitted respirator mask if spending time outside.

In Quebec on Monday, the premier announced that the province will receive help from abroad in the coming days as about 10,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to the raging wildfires.

François Legault’s update on the situation came as the tally rose to 164 wildfires burning across the province, including at least 114 that are out of control.

Environment Canada has issued smog warnings for large portions of Quebec due to the blazes, including for Montreal and Quebec City.

— with files from Kalina Laframboise

