Need a ride in Kelowna or Victoria? Uber is ready

Uber’s long-awaited arrival in Victoria and Kelowna is over.

The ride-hailing service launches Tuesday at noon and drivers have been geared up to pick up passengers for the last week.

In a brief notice, they were reminded to set up their payment information and remember their Uber decals, so they could get started.

Uber had been trying to get into Victoria and Kelowna for years, but last year they seemed to gain traction.

Uber submitted a request to the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) in late August 2022 to take over the licence of ReRyde, a ride-hailing service that was granted a licence to operate in areas outside of the Lower Mainland in August 2020.

At the time, company officials said that the expectation was that the service would be up and running by Christmas, offering holiday revellers a safe option to travel.