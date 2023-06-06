Menu

Canada

Need a ride in Kelowna or Victoria? Uber is ready

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 9:38 am
Kelowna’s taxi industry worries about financial impact from Uber’s arrival
While many people have been calling for it for years in Kelowna, the arrival of ride-hailing giant Uber will likely have some major consequences for the local taxi industry. There are fears, jobs will be lost and livelihoods impacted. But the cab companies vow to fight to survive despite what they say is an unfair playing field. Klaudia Van Emmerik explains. – May 11, 2023
Uber’s long-awaited arrival in Victoria and Kelowna is over.

The ride-hailing service launches Tuesday at noon and drivers have been geared up to pick up passengers for the last week.

In a brief notice, they were reminded to set up their payment information and remember their Uber decals, so they could get started.

Uber had been trying to get into Victoria and Kelowna for years, but last year they seemed to gain traction.

Uber will soon be available to teens in Canada

Uber submitted a request to the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) in late August 2022 to take over the licence of ReRyde, a ride-hailing service that was granted a licence to operate in areas outside of the Lower Mainland in August 2020.

At the time, company officials said that the expectation was that the service would be up and running by Christmas, offering holiday revellers a safe option to travel.

KelownaVictoriaUberLower Mainlandride-hailing serviceuber kelownarerydeuber victoria
