Aggressive northwest Calgary brush fire now under control: fire department

An “aggressive” brush fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Rosedale is under control, according to fire crews.
According to the Calgary Fire Department’s information officer, Carol Henke, the fire got close to residences at 7 Street N.W.
Emergency crews shut down the area of Alexander Crescent N.W. between 10 Street N.W. and 4 Street N.W. at around 3:13 p.m. to fight the fire.
There were six fire trucks and two district chiefs at the scene, Henke said.
Trending Now
No injuries were reported, an EMS spokesperson told Global News.
More to come…
More on Canada
- U.S. releases video of ‘unsafe’ manoeuvre by Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
- David Johnston will testify before Parliamentary committee as resignation calls continue
- Conservatives threaten delay to federal budget with 900 proposed amendments
- Pride parades get extra security funding from Ottawa to counter hate crimes
Comments