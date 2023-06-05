Aggressive northwest Calgary brush fire now under control: fire department

See more sharing options

An “aggressive” brush fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Rosedale is under control, according to fire crews.

According to the Calgary Fire Department’s information officer, Carol Henke, the fire got close to residences at 7 Street N.W.

Emergency crews shut down the area of Alexander Crescent N.W. between 10 Street N.W. and 4 Street N.W. at around 3:13 p.m. to fight the fire.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Please be advised, Crescent Road N.W. from 10 Street N.W. to Fourth Street N.W., is closed due to a 🔥 fire. ⚠️ We are asking the public to avoid the area while first responders work. pic.twitter.com/XQddPvpLuM — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 5, 2023

There were six fire trucks and two district chiefs at the scene, Henke said.

No injuries were reported, an EMS spokesperson told Global News.

More to come…