Fire

Aggressive northwest Calgary brush fire now under control: fire department

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 5:19 pm
An "aggressive" brush fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Rosedale is under control, according to fire crews. View image in full screen
An "aggressive" brush fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Rosedale is under control, according to fire crews. Global News
An “aggressive” brush fire in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Rosedale is under control, according to fire crews.

According to the Calgary Fire Department’s information officer, Carol Henke, the fire got close to residences at 7 Street N.W.

Emergency crews shut down the area of Alexander Crescent N.W. between 10 Street N.W. and 4 Street N.W. at around 3:13 p.m. to fight the fire.

There were six fire trucks and two district chiefs at the scene, Henke said.

No injuries were reported, an EMS spokesperson told Global News.

More to come…

