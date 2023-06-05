Man taken to hospital, suspect in custody after Toronto shooting: police

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Lawrence Avenue East and Wayne Street area.
Officers said a man was located with a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his mid-20s was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.
According to police, one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.
More to come…
