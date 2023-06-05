Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital, suspect in custody after Toronto shooting: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 4:39 pm
Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto. Global News / Max Trotta
A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Lawrence Avenue East and Wayne Street area.

Officers said a man was located with a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his mid-20s was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

More to come…

