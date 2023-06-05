Menu

Crime

Man charged after firearm reportedly seen at Oshawa bar: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 4:29 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 22-year-old man has been charged after a handgun was seen at a bar in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham regional police said on Sunday at around 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the Atria Bar on King Street East.

Police said a man was found inside who was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm.

“Officers further located and seized approximately 58 grams of crack cocaine, the firearm and ammunition,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now

A 22-year-old man from Hamilton is now facing 11 charges, including unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm,  possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

