Man charged after firearm reportedly seen at Oshawa bar: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 22-year-old man has been charged after a handgun was seen at a bar in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham regional police said on Sunday at around 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the Atria Bar on King Street East.

Police said a man was found inside who was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm.

“Officers further located and seized approximately 58 grams of crack cocaine, the firearm and ammunition,” police said in a news release.

A 22-year-old man from Hamilton is now facing 11 charges, including unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.