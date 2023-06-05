Hamilton PSW facing charge in sex assault probe: police

See more sharing options

A Hamilton, Ont. personal support worker (PSW) is facing a charge in connection with an alleged sexual assault in April, according to police.

Investigators say the 47-year-old accused worked at a long-term care home and as a PSW throughout the city.

Police did not reveal the exact date of the incident but said it happened in the victim’s home.

“We are not naming the facility he worked at in order to protect the victim,” Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman told Global News.

“The assault took place during the course of his professional duties.”

Penman said it’s believed there are more victims.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.