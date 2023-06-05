Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton PSW facing charge in sex assault probe: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 5:07 pm
Hamilton police say they have a local PSW under investigation related to an alleged April 2022 incident at a home. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they have a local PSW under investigation related to an alleged April 2022 incident at a home. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Hamilton, Ont. personal support worker (PSW) is facing a charge in connection with an alleged sexual assault in April, according to police.

Investigators say the 47-year-old accused worked at a long-term care home and as a PSW throughout the city.

Police did not reveal the exact date of the incident but said it happened in the victim’s home.

“We are not naming the facility he worked at in order to protect the victim,” Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman told Global News.

“The assault took place during the course of his professional duties.”

Penman said it’s believed there are more victims.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Federal government preparing for 2023 summer fire season'
Federal government preparing for 2023 summer fire season
Sexual AssaultHamiltonHamilton Policelong-term care homePSWpersonal support workersex assult investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content