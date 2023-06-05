Arrests made in Thompson robbery case, RCMP seize drugs, stolen property

Manitoba RCMP say they have made some arrests in a robbery case that ended with the seizure of drugs and stolen property.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., RCMP became aware of a robbery that had occurred at 11 p.m. the night before in Thompson.
Police say a woman was driving with a friend when they stopped and picked up an acquaintance. Shortly after, the acquaintance threatened the occupants with bear spray and stole the vehicle.
Officers were given a description of the vehicle and found it in the city. Two people were subsequently arrested without incident.
Police said a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of prescription pills, cash and bear spray.
A 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have been charged and remain in custody.
RCMP continue to investigate.
- Paul Bernardo’s transfer to medium-security prison will be reviewed, minister says
- B.C. woman found dead in her Sydney, Australia apartment remembered as ‘kindest, sweetest’ person
- ‘Pain into purpose:’ Community prepares to mark 2 years since London, Ont., attack
- Notorious killer Paul Bernardo moved to a medium-security prison
Comments