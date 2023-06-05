Menu

Crime

Arrests made in Thompson robbery case, RCMP seize drugs, stolen property

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 3:08 pm
On Sunday at 1 p.m., RCMP became aware of a robbery that had occurred at 11 p.m. the night before in Thompson. View image in full screen
On Sunday at 1 p.m., RCMP became aware of a robbery that had occurred at 11 p.m. the night before in Thompson. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they have made some arrests in a robbery case that ended with the seizure of drugs and stolen property.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., RCMP became aware of a robbery that had occurred at 11 p.m. the night before in Thompson.

Police say a woman was driving with a friend when they stopped and picked up an acquaintance. Shortly after, the acquaintance threatened the occupants with bear spray and stole the vehicle.

Officers were given a description of the vehicle and found it in the city. Two people were subsequently arrested without incident.

Police said a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of prescription pills, cash and bear spray.

A 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have been charged and remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

CrimeRCMPManitobaRobberyThompsonManitoba crimeThompson RCMP
