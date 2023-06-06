Day 3 of search for 14-year-old boy swept into North Saskatchewan River

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a 14-year-old boy swept away by the North Saskatchewan River near Terwillegar Park Sunday continued Tuesday.

On the third day, efforts expanded to areas outside Edmonton and included crews with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, Park Rangers, Strathcona County Fire, Search and Rescue, boat and dive teams, aerial support and canine resources.

Police said four teenagers were swimming in the river Sunday when one of them got caught in the current and was carried downstream at around 5 p.m.

The search continued Monday and Tuesday, but as of 2:30 p.m., the teen had not been found.

“Our thoughts go out to the family,” said Coun. Tim Cartmell.

“I can’t imagine the distress they’re going through. Of course hoping for some good news, and waiting for any news at all. It’s very sad. You can only imagine what you’d think if it was your kid, if you were in those circumstances.

“I think we have a responsibility as a community to support this family in every way we can, and that includes the efforts you’re seeing today,” Cartmell said.

1:35 Search continues for 14-year-old boy in North Saskatchewan River

Strider White, whose father fell through the ice and drowned April 2021 trying to rescue a stranger’s dog, said people generally aren’t aware how dangerous the river is.

“I would like to have more public information and more awareness and attention put on how dangerous this is, especially at this time of year,” he told Global News on Monday.

“It’s dangerous at any time of year.”

0:47 Man presumed dead after being swept away during dog rescue on North Saskatchewan River

Cartmell agrees the North Saskatchewan is a powerful river.

“Particularly at this time of year, where there’s more runoff — albeit this isn’t’ the highest we’ve ever seen the river — it is a very powerful current. It is relentless. Once it grabs your boat or grabs you, it’s not letting go.”

He said the city could always do more but wonders if more signage is the most effective approach.

“The hesitation I have, though, is signs very quickly become part of the scenery. You walk past a sign three or four times and you’re not seeing the sign anymore,” he explained.

“Are they informative and educational for people coming for the first time? Sure. People venturing down to be by the river for the first time? Sure. I guess my mind goes to: what else should we be doing as a greater community about educating people on water safety, particularly young people?

“I don’t know where we’re at in terms of school visits to pools, for instance, learning basic fundamentals of being in the water,” Cartmell said.

“I’m not sure we’re teaching people what signs to watch for.

“Could we do more? Could we educate more? Could we inform more? Absolutely. What form that should take? I think that we should have a conversation.”

1:13 Edmonton river safety

Sophie Leitch, a coach with the Edmonton Rowing Club, said hearing news like this is always shocking.

“We feel very comfortable being on the river so whenever we hear about an incident like this it can kind of shake us a little bit. It reminds us how important it is to keep our athletes safe and make sure our community can enjoy the river without fear of something like that happening.”

Leitch said the North Saskatchewan’s current is stronger than people might think.

"It is completely unpredictable and it will change throughout the season," she said.

"You never know exactly what the current is going to look like at any given point along the river or even across the width, you never know how much it's going to change as you're going down.

“You never know exactly what the current is going to look like at any given point along the river or even across the width, you never know how much it’s going to change as you’re going down.

“The unpredictability is the hardest part about navigating this river.

Leitch said athletes with the rowing club always have floatation devices and make sure they’re wearing bright colours to increase visibility. And they’re always accompanied by a trained staff member who’s very familiar with the river, she added.

“Safety is really the pillar of our programs,” Leitch said.

“If you’re very new to being on an open body of water like this, when situations like this do arise, it can happen very quickly.”