Canada

Edmonton police searching for 14-year-old boy last seen in North Saskatchewan River

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 11:06 pm
Search for missing teen. View image in full screen
EPS are asking for the public's help to find a teen last seen in the North Saskatchewan river. Eric Beck/Global News
Edmonton police are looking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the North Saskatchewan River.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said, a group of four teenagers were swimming in the North Saskatchewan River near Terwillegar Park.

One of the teens got caught in the current and was carried downstream.

Witnesses said the boy was wearing grey shorts, had black hair and has a dark complexion.

Edmonton police are working with the family and asking to public to keep an eye out for any sightings of the teen.

They added that several resources have been deployed to aid in the search, including Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Search for teen. View image in full screen
Image of EFRS searching the North Saskatchewan River. Chris Chacon/Global News

Anyone who has seen the missing teen is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.

Search efforts were suspended Sunday night but will resume Monday morning.

 

