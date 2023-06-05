Saskatoon mayor addresses prior knowledge of Emergency Wellness Centre location

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark gave more insight into how the Emergency Wellness Centre came to its current location in the Fairhaven neighbourhood Monday.

Clark took to Twitter, addressing his prior knowledge of the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s wellness centre location.

Story continues below advertisement

Clark said the STC stepped up to try to address the homelessness and addictions crisis in the city, noting that it was an escalating issue and that it would likely be worse than it is if they had not stepped up.

There has been outcry over the centre in recent months, with some in the neighbourhood raising concerns over crime and litter. Others, supportive of the centre, calling for more supports.

He said the wellness centre in downtown Saskatoon was a temporary one, and the city helped find a permanent home for the centre.

“I was aware that one of the potential options which the province and the Saskatoon Tribal Council had identified could be the site on Fairmont Drive that the STC is now on,” Clark said.

He said the building was publicly listed for sale and denied having stated that he didn’t know that the location was an option.

Clark said the process of buying property was between the STC, the province and the landowner, noting he wasn’t in a place to talk publicly about private land sales.

“The City of Saskatoon was not part of these negotiations on the sale or identification of the final site.”

Clark said several locations were offered up as options for the wellness centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“The escalating crises of mental health, addictions and homelessness being seen across our city is tragic. I am very aware of the evolving safety concerns in Fairhaven/ Confederation and Suburban centre, and in a number of other neighbourhoods around the city.”

Clark said there is a rise in threatening and violent incidents in homes, schools and businesses, and that the city is looking at how it can increase the presence of police, fire and city staff to address those issues.

“This is a growing community crisis that is testing all of us.”

He said a sustainable model for the wellness centre is needed, as well as options for people with complex needs who have nowhere to go.

“We need to all work together with the provincial and federal governments to get these solutions in place urgently.”

The city has said back in May it is exploring options of having smaller facilities spread around Saskatoon but doesn’t know where they would be located.

Councillor David Kirton submitted a letter back in May to Premier Scott Moe and ministers Everett Hindley, Gene Makowsky and Paul Merriman highlighting some of the reported problems surrounding the wellness centre in the Fairhaven area such as needles and feces in public spaces. Kirton’s letter added that additional facilities are needed for people with complex needs.

Story continues below advertisement

STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand has noted in the past that the province is already funding the wellness centre based on a provincial review, and that they meet the criteria.

In a previous statement, Arcand said homelessness affects everyone. “It’s a community problem, it’s not a downtown problem, it’s not a north, east, south, west problem.”

– with files from Brooke Kruger