Snakes in a car: 2 ‘large boa constrictors’ found free in vehicle during Kitchener traffic stop

Waterloo Regional Police say that a pair of boa constrictors were found loose in a vehicle with a small child inside during a traffic stop in Kitchener over the weekend.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on Saturday night, shortly after 6 p.m., near Ottawa Street and Shaftsbury Drive.

Police say an officer soon discovered that the 35-year-old woman who was behind the wheel was a suspended G1 driver before arresting her.

The car was then searched by officers who found 30 grams of suspected fentanyl and “two large, uncontained boa constrictor snakes,” according to police who said a child was also inside.

The Kitchener woman was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply with undertaking, driving while under suspension, and being a class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

Police say the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.