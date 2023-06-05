Menu

Crime

29 Toyota Highlanders stolen in Waterloo Region this year, 12 in May alone

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 11:30 am
This file photo provided by Toyota shows the 2020 Toyota Highlander. View image in full screen
This file photo provided by Toyota shows the 2020 Toyota Highlander. AP File Photo
Waterloo Regional Police say 29 Toyota Highlanders have been stolen in the area so far this year, with 12 going missing in May alone.

They say it is a growing trend across Ontario, prompting police to issue a warning to area residents over the weekend.

On May 29, police say two of the vehicles were stolen from in front of a home on Arthur Fach Drive in Cambridge in the span of hours.

In both cases, the SUVs were newer with remote keyless entry and pushbutton start technology.

Police are warning those who drive Toyota Highlanders as well as other SUVs and pickup trucks from such manufacturers as Land Rover, Ford or Dodge to be mindful of relay and reprogramming thefts.

Click to play video: 'Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada'
Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada

In relay theft situations, thieves approach a home and search for a signal from the key fob. If they are able to find the signal, they will boost it, allowing them to unlock and start the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the thefts tend to occur overnight, police say the homeowner does not discover the theft until morning.

In reprogramming thefts, police say the thieves will force entry into a vehicle and then use an electronic device to access the vehicle’s diagnostics. The bandits then reprogram a blank fob so they can make off with the vehicle.

Police have offered a few ways for owners to protect their vehicles from such theft, including parking the vehicle in a garage, buying a device to block access to to the vehicle’s diagnostic port, and keeping the key fob in a frequency shielding container.

Police also suggested adding a third-party tracking device or immobilizer and keeping the vehicle locked at all times when not in use.

Police also advise residents to install a surveillance system that records in 24-hour durations.

Click to play video: 'More than 500 stolen vehicles recovered, 119 people charged in Toronto: police'
More than 500 stolen vehicles recovered, 119 people charged in Toronto: police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

