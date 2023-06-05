Person dead after collision along Hwy 427 in Woodbridge: OPP

See more sharing options

A person is dead after a collision on Highway 427 in Woodbridge, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash occurred on Monday in the northbound lanes of Highway 427 at Highway 407.

Toronto paramedics said the collision occurred at around 10:05 a.m., and involved two vehicles.

Paramedics said one man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

In an update, OPP told Global News one person was dead.

Officers said the northbound lanes of the highway would be closed for hours while police investigated.