Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Person dead after collision along Hwy 427 in Woodbridge: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 11:00 am
File. View image in full screen
File. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person is dead after a collision on Highway 427 in Woodbridge, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash occurred on Monday in the northbound lanes of Highway 427 at Highway 407.

Toronto paramedics said the collision occurred at around 10:05 a.m., and involved two vehicles.

Paramedics said one man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

In an update, OPP told Global News one person was dead.

Officers said the northbound lanes of the highway would be closed for hours while police investigated.

More on Toronto
OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceToronto ParamedicsHighway 407Highway 427man injuredHwy 427Hwy 407
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content