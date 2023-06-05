Vehicle crushed by dump truck in Toronto crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle was crushed by a dump truck in a crash in Toronto’s west end Monday morning, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Oak Street, which is just south of Highway 401, at 7:47 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash with one of them on fire.

In an update, police said three vehicles were actually involved, one of which was a dump truck that crushed one of the other vehicles.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital after the crash. A man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision. Weston Road was closed in the area after the incident.

