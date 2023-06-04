Menu

Entertainment

Thousands of Calgarians attend 32nd annual Lilac Festival

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 10:20 pm
Despite the hot and dry weather on Sunday, thousands of people showed up for the 32nd annual Lilac Festival throughout the day. View image in full screen
Despite the hot and dry weather on Sunday, thousands of people showed up for the 32nd annual Lilac Festival throughout the day. Global News
Despite the hot and dry weather on Sunday, thousands of people showed up for the 32nd annual Lilac Festival throughout the day.

The massive street festival takes over 4th Street at the heart of the Mission neighbourhood with hundreds of vendors and seven stages of performances. Vendors ranged from food trucks, charitable organizations and clothing boutiques.

Jennifer Rempel, the festival’s producer, hopes people will see the businesses and stands along 4th Street and visit them another day.

“It’s a celebration for everyone. Even the four-legged ones are here today,” she told Global News.

“We are very happy that Calgarians showed up today and to enjoy 4th Street.

“There’s something for everyone at the Lilac Festival.”

